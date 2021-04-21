Unscrupulous Cause Fear With False Contamination By Brucellosisa

Irresponsible people caused an alarm on September 2 and 3, 2017, because during that weekend they circulated, through social networks and WhatsApp chains , audio messages with FALSE information about the alleged sale of meat contaminated with Brucellosis in West Panama . The Ministries of Health and Agricultural Development denied everything in the process …
Hospital gives Luís Cucalón 5 days to move from it
Hospital gives Luís Cucalón 5 days to move from it
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Francolini, Trifles of Papadimitriu et al., Investigated by the Odebrecht Case
Francolini, Trifles of Papadimitriu et al., Investigated by the Odebrecht Case
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Mulino: Varela and Alemán are the ones who should be investigated for Radars Case
Mulino: Varela and Alemán are the ones who should be investigated for Radars Case
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
CD begins expulsion process for its 16 ‘dissident’ deputies
CD begins expulsion process for its 16 ‘dissident’ deputies
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Democratic Change: ‘we are victims of Political Persecution’
Democratic Change: ‘we are victims of Political Persecution’