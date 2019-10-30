They Apprehend A Citizen And Seize Illicit Substances In An Articulated Vehicle

The National Border Service (Senafront) reported the seizure of an illicit substance in the province of Chiriquí.

A total of 273 packages of alleged illicit substance were seized by the Units of the Western Battalion at the San Isidro Control Post, Chiriquí.

For this substance a person is under the orders of the Drug Prosecutor’s Office.

The drug was hidden in a compartment in a truck.

An apprehended citizen and 273 packages of alleged illicit substance were seized by the Units of the Western Battalion at the San Isidro Control Post, Chiriquí. #UnitedWeHave pic.twitter.com/ilbmKTdO4T

– SENAFRONT PANAMA (@senafrontpanama) October 30, 2019

