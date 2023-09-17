What You Should Know About Casino Credit

Casino credit can be a valuable tool for players who want to play longer sessions

without worrying about running out of money. But it is important to remember that

casino credit is not a free pass to gamble with your hard-earned cash. You should be

aware of the fees and responsibilities associated with this type of credit, so you can

avoid costly mistakes.



Casinos issue credits called “markers” to allow players to gamble without dealing

with large amounts of cash. A marker acts like an interest-free line of credit that you

can use in place of a cash advance from your bank account. When the marker is

repaid, the casino will return the funds to your account.

To receive a marker, a patron must present a valid players card and provide their

banking information to the gaming floor attendant or at the Player Services Desk.

The amount of the mark is set by the casino, depending on their risk tolerance and

the patron’s bank balances. A player can use up to a maximum of $5,000 in casino

credit, but the minimum is typically around $200.

Once a player is approved for a marker, the casino will verify their identity and

checking account information with a national credit reporting agency. This will result

in a credit check, which can impact their credit score. The casino will also share this

information with Central Credit, a credit database and clearinghouse company used

by the gambling industry.



In the past, casinos would report the credit status of their patrons to these agencies

to help guard against money laundering. However, this practice has declined as

more operators adopt Global Cash Access’s (now Everi) CentralCredit service. This

system allows casinos to pool what could be considered proprietary player data and

provide a consistent credit decision-making process across properties.

Some casinos have little desire to deal with the administrative hassle of issuing,

monitoring and collecting credit debt for their patrons, especially if they don’t have

many high-rollers. Others may simply be unable to afford the labor costs involved in

running a credit department.

While the days when casinos sent goons to hurt players who failed to pay markers

are long gone, it is still important to keep in mind that a failure to repay a marker is

not an option. Even if you do not intend to use the credit again, a failure to repay is

considered walking away with the credit, and can lead to credit being revoked.

Casinos want to see that you have the wherewithal and willingness to sustain some

losses, so they’re willing to give you lines of credit to prove it. While these lines of

credit are not intended to be a permanent source of income, they can make it much

easier for you to gamble more and spend more money. So, don’t wait and apply for

your casino credit today!